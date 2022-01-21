Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.14

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.14 and traded as low as $18.05. Citizens shares last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Citizens in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $100.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average of $18.14.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.90 million during the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 7.14%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Citizens’s payout ratio is currently 67.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the second quarter valued at $210,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Citizens by 17.1% during the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 13,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $748,000. 14.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Holding Co operates as a bank holding company, which provides commercial and personal banking services through the Citizens Bank of Philadelphia. Its activities include the accepting demand deposits, savings and time deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured loans, issuing letters of credit, originating mortgage loans, and providing personal and corporate trust services.

