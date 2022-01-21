Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CLZNY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clariant in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Clariant stock remained flat at $$21.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. Clariant has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

