Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CLVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.13.

CLVT stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374. Corporate insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter worth $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Clarivate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clarivate by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

