Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 16.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Clearway Energy have underperformed the industry in the past year. Clearway Energy’s electricity generation from renewable sources is subject to favorable weather conditions that cannot be always assured. Underperformance of third-party transmission lines that are used to supply electricity may negatively impact the company. Non-renewal of long-term agreements can also impact operations and cash flows. CWEN is benefiting from its focus on North American operations, and modern utility-scale clean renewable projects that ensure high fleet availability as well as low maintenance costs. The drop-down agreement with CWEN, acquisition of renewable assets from third parties and divestiture of thermal assets will further boost CWEN’s clean power generation portfolio. It has a strong liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Clearway Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Clearway Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Shares of CWEN opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.55. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.19 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 169.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 143.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

