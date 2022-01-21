Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Clipper Realty were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Clipper Realty by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares during the last quarter. 42.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLPR opened at $8.92 on Friday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.69. The company has a market cap of $143.28 million, a P/E ratio of -19.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLPR. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

