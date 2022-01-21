Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Given “Hold” Rating at Shore Capital

Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

CBG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.38) to GBX 1,540 ($21.01) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.20) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 ($20.19) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,565.71 ($21.36).

CBG stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.96) on Friday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of GBX 1,278 ($17.44) and a one year high of GBX 1,702 ($23.22). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,373.45 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,474.81. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.87.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

