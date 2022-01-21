Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Truist Financial increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Cloudflare in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.37).

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.82.

NYSE:NET opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.44 and its 200-day moving average is $140.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cloudflare by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,016,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,604,000 after acquiring an additional 221,982 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $622,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 662,025 shares of company stock worth $103,911,086. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

