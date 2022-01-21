Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Cloudflare from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.82.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NYSE:NET opened at $93.41 on Tuesday. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.34. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.36, for a total value of $3,727,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $421,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 662,025 shares of company stock worth $103,911,086. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,835,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,315,000 after purchasing an additional 714,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.