Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.82.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $93.41 on Friday. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.66, for a total transaction of $9,833,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.94, for a total value of $11,259,631.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,025 shares of company stock worth $103,911,086 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,822,000 after acquiring an additional 620,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

