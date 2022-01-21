Cohort (LON:CHRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $480.00

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 480 ($6.55) and last traded at GBX 486 ($6.63), with a volume of 15875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.93).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 555.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 562.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of £199.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.98%.

In related news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis bought 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 525 ($7.16) per share, for a total transaction of £2,226 ($3,037.25).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

