Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Colfax worth $9,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Colfax by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 761,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after acquiring an additional 647,464 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Colfax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 856,988 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Colfax by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Colfax by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $192,613.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,896 shares of company stock worth $3,708,465. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CFX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Colfax from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $43.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $36.72 and a 12 month high of $54.67.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

