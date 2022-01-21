Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.0641 on Major Exchanges

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Collateral Pay has a total market cap of $397,186.93 and $1,317.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0641 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00056817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063169 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.34 or 0.07215777 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,680.83 or 1.00027956 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00063479 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Buying and Selling Collateral Pay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Collateral Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

