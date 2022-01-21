Color Platform Price Up 63.6% Over Last Week (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Color Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Color Platform has a total market cap of $741,314.29 and approximately $73.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded up 63.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,399.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.74 or 0.00861919 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.76 or 0.00260330 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00025091 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004211 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.