Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €7.00 ($7.95).

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commerzbank stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,348,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350,566 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.19% of Commerzbank worth $16,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

