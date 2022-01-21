Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of €7.00 ($7.95).
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRZBY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €7.10 ($8.07) to €7.40 ($8.41) in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerzbank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.68.
Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $8.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.
About Commerzbank
Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.
