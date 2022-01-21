Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Conformis were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Conformis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Conformis by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,651,933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 373,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Conformis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 39.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conformis stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. Conformis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 million, a P/E ratio of -22.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Conformis had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CFMS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

