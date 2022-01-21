Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Takes Position in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in LogicBio Therapeutics by 99.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $125,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LOGC opened at $1.76 on Friday. LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.98.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 964.74%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOGC shares. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $24.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of genome editing technology platform. It focuses on the commercialization of GeneRide, which enables the site-specific integration of a therapeutic transgene without nucleases or exogenous promoters by harnessing the native process of homologous recombination.

