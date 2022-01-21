Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EME. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 51.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 191,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,633,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $117.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.20.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

