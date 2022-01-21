Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.22 Million Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $162.11 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.89 and a fifty-two week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.38 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

