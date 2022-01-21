Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $2.24 Million Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

In related news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $33,205.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $179.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.27 and its 200 day moving average is $188.16. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $163.60 and a 1 year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

