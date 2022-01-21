Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Lowers Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,375,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 170.2% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 411,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,080,000 after buying an additional 259,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after buying an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synaptics by 195.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 19.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,829 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total value of $2,416,508.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 5,500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.85, for a total value of $1,610,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,044,436. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.31.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $207.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

