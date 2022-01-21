Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 231 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARWR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,320,000 after purchasing an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,911,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $38.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.31 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $4,053,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 32,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $2,005,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,875 shares of company stock worth $11,439,154. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ARWR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.29.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

