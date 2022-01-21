Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Sees Large Volume Increase

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 105,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,874,729 shares.The stock last traded at $4.76 and had previously closed at $4.79.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SID. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2433 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 13.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,173,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,184,000 after purchasing an additional 605,536 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 32.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,778,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,905 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 38.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,230,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after buying an additional 623,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 59.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,966,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 734,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 174.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,804,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 1,146,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

