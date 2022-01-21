Comparing Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) and Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of Allegro MicroSystems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Allegro MicroSystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -25.33% -11.15% -6.47% Allegro MicroSystems 9.72% 12.64% 10.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Optoelectronics and Allegro MicroSystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 0 3 1 0 2.25 Allegro MicroSystems 0 0 6 0 3.00

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 168.01%. Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 47.46%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Allegro MicroSystems.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Allegro MicroSystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $234.62 million 0.46 -$58.45 million ($2.05) -1.94 Allegro MicroSystems $486.55 million 10.52 $17.95 million $0.32 84.34

Allegro MicroSystems has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegro MicroSystems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegro MicroSystems has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allegro MicroSystems beats Applied Optoelectronics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless. The company was founded by Chih Hsiang Lin on February 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers primarily in the automotive and industrial markets through its direct sales force, third party distributors, independent sales representatives, and consignment. It operates in the United States, rest of the Americas, Europe, Japan, Greater China, South Korea, and other Asian markets. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. is a subsidiary of Sanken Electric Co., Ltd.

