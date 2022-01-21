Comparing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Atlas Financial alerts:

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kemper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% Kemper 1.45% 0.41% 0.12%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Atlas Financial and Kemper, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Kemper 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kemper has a consensus price target of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.83%. Given Kemper’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kemper is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and Kemper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million 0.48 -$12.73 million N/A N/A Kemper $5.21 billion 0.73 $409.90 million $1.16 51.22

Kemper has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.98, indicating that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kemper has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

27.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.0% of Kemper shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kemper shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kemper beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlas Financial Company Profile

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance. The Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance segment sells automobile, homeowners, and other personal insurance. The Life and Health Insurance segment provides financial security for loved ones, as well as financial protection from healthcare. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.