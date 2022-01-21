Comparing FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y)

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF) and Alleghany (NYSE:Y) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

FG Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alleghany has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares FG Financial Group and Alleghany’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG Financial Group $5.60 million 3.59 -$22.46 million N/A N/A Alleghany $8.90 billion 1.02 $101.75 million $48.05 13.77

Alleghany has higher revenue and earnings than FG Financial Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of FG Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Alleghany shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares FG Financial Group and Alleghany’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG Financial Group N/A -26.27% -11.01% Alleghany 6.10% 5.22% 1.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FG Financial Group and Alleghany, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Alleghany 0 0 2 0 3.00

Alleghany has a consensus target price of $857.50, suggesting a potential upside of 29.63%. Given Alleghany’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alleghany is more favorable than FG Financial Group.

Summary

Alleghany beats FG Financial Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FG Financial Group

FG Financial Group, Inc. engages in the provision of personal property insurance in coastal markets including those in Louisiana, Texas and Florida. It offers homeowners, manufactured home and dwelling fire. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations. The company was founded by Oris Paxton Van Sweringen and Mantis James Van Sweringen in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

