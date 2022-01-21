Comparing Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) & PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Generation Income Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $20.09, indicating a potential upside of 15.02%. Given PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Income Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $469.35 million 3.61 $52.37 million $1.32 13.23

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 26.51% 7.49% 1.17%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.8%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 142.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Generation Income Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust beats Generation Income Properties on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Income Properties Company Profile

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets. The Credit Sensitive Strategies segment includes investments in distressed mortgage loans, real estate acquired in settlement of mortgage loans, real estate held for investment, credit risk transfer agreements, non-agency subordinated bonds, and small balance commercial real estate mortgage loans. The Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment focuses on investments in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spread, agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and the related interest rate hedging activities. The Corporate segment includes management fee and corporate expense amounts and certain interest income. The company was founded by Stanford L. Kurland on

