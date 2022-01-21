Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,000 at Berenberg Bank

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($24.56) to GBX 2,000 ($27.29) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.92) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,750 ($23.88) to GBX 1,800 ($24.56) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,720 ($23.47) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($23.74) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,630 ($22.24).

CPG opened at GBX 1,672.50 ($22.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.10. The stock has a market cap of £29.84 billion and a PE ratio of 84.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,595.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,537.09. Compass Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,283.50 ($17.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,765 ($24.08).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Palmer Brown sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,528 ($20.85), for a total transaction of £48,040.32 ($65,548.26).

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

