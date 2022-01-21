Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of CPSI opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. Computer Programs and Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock worth $490,173. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.