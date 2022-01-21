Conflux Network (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $280.11 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Conflux Network has a market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $37,695.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.52 or 0.07105576 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.20 or 0.00316215 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $328.65 or 0.00871856 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00072402 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00009543 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00009254 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00471043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.49 or 0.00266581 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.