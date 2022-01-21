Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 135,819 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 125.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,260 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,819 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $18,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% during the third quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $85.69 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.50 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

