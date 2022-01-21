Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 193,540 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 769.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 193,540 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of GoDaddy worth $15,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after buying an additional 100,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,794,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 66,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

NYSE GDDY opened at $73.69 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.83, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 419.14%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,867 shares of company stock valued at $2,717,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.