Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 394,723 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 394,723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 2,857.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $74,134.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,396 shares of company stock valued at $481,536. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LC opened at $21.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $49.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 2.04.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

