Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 231,782 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Twitter by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 147,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Twitter by 9.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 57.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.74.

In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 1,400,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.94 per share, with a total value of $61,516,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sarah Personette sold 14,586 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $790,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,217 shares of company stock worth $3,478,253. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of -155.33 and a beta of 0.70.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

