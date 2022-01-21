Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $13.31 Million Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 187,395 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Rollins worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 62.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,281,000 after buying an additional 86,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the second quarter worth $337,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Rollins by 25.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rollins by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 293,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,020,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:ROL opened at $31.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.92. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $40.11.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

