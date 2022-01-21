Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 226,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,439,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in JOYY by 46.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,680,244 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $242,786,000 after buying an additional 1,162,749 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,813,563 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 56,085 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 65.5% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,177,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,741,000 after purchasing an additional 466,016 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 37.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after purchasing an additional 182,129 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 89.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 590,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,942,000 after purchasing an additional 279,300 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

YY stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.81. JOYY Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.11 and a 1-year high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

