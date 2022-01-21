Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $11.86 Million Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 375,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,858,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Marathon Digital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MARA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,061,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $354,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,663,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $1,949,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $92.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $24.83 on Friday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.98 and its 200 day moving average is $39.24. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $51.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.05 million.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

