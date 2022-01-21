Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Constellium has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.29.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 225.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.