Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 892,665 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 8,437,306 shares.The stock last traded at $184.30 and had previously closed at $185.87.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,748,000 after purchasing an additional 99,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,831,000 after acquiring an additional 268,422 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,928,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,018,000 after buying an additional 84,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,723,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,236,000 after buying an additional 160,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,585,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,468,000 after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

