Contrasting Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) & Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Blade Air Mobility and Atlas Air Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blade Air Mobility 0 0 5 0 3.00 Atlas Air Worldwide 0 0 3 0 3.00

Blade Air Mobility presently has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 130.11%. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus price target of $87.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.02%. Given Blade Air Mobility’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Blade Air Mobility is more favorable than Atlas Air Worldwide.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Blade Air Mobility shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Atlas Air Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Atlas Air Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blade Air Mobility N/A -7.83% -3.76% Atlas Air Worldwide 13.17% 19.77% 7.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blade Air Mobility and Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blade Air Mobility $50.53 million 8.95 -$40.05 million N/A N/A Atlas Air Worldwide $3.21 billion 0.70 $360.29 million $16.64 4.65

Atlas Air Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than Blade Air Mobility.

Risk and Volatility

Blade Air Mobility has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlas Air Worldwide has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Atlas Air Worldwide beats Blade Air Mobility on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S. Military Air Mobility Command (AMC), brokers, freight forwarders, direct shippers, airlines, sports teams and fans, and private charter customers. The Dry Leasing segment includes leasing of aircraft and engines. The company was founded by Michael Chowdry in 1993 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

