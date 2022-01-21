Contrasting Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

83.0% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.3% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Relay Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Coherus BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $82.65 million 30.76 -$52.41 million N/A N/A Coherus BioSciences $475.82 million 2.05 $132.24 million ($3.14) -4.05

Coherus BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -306.80% -38.89% -35.32% Coherus BioSciences -63.72% -133.21% -30.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Relay Therapeutics and Coherus BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Coherus BioSciences 0 0 3 0 3.00

Relay Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 112.49%. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus price target of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 102.44%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Coherus BioSciences.

Volatility and Risk

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coherus BioSciences has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Coherus BioSciences beats Relay Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.