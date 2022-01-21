Convergence Trading 33.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CONV)

Convergence (CURRENCY:CONV) traded down 15.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Convergence has a market capitalization of $11.58 million and $1.07 million worth of Convergence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Convergence coin can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Convergence has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Convergence Profile

Convergence (CRYPTO:CONV) is a coin. Convergence’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,663,854,925 coins. Convergence’s official Twitter account is @ConvergenceFin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Convergence Protocol is designed to enable seamless interchange between wrapped security tokens and utility tokens to converge real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. “

Buying and Selling Convergence

