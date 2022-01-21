Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Convey Holding Parent Inc. is a healthcare technology and services company which provides healthcare-specific, compliant member support solutions utilizing technology, engagement and analytics. Convey Holding Parent Inc. is based in FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. “

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

CNVY stock opened at $7.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20. Convey Holding Parent has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Convey Holding Parent (NYSE:CNVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Convey Holding Parent had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $82.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Convey Holding Parent will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Convey Holding Parent

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Convey Holding Parent (CNVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.