Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.32 price objective on the stock.
OTC:COPJF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Cooper Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
Cooper Energy Company Profile
Featured Story: Capital Gains
