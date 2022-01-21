Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cooper Energy (OTC:COPJF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $0.32 price objective on the stock.

OTC:COPJF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Cooper Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

Cooper Energy Company Profile

Cooper Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and development company. The company’s exploration tenements include Cooper basin, Otway basin and Gippsland basin located in Australia; South Sumatra basin located in Indonesia; and Pelagian basin located in Tunisia. Cooper Energy is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

