Cormark Weighs in on Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CG. CSFB cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.54. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.27%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

