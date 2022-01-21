Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after acquiring an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $542.75.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $479.13 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $538.17 and a 200-day moving average of $481.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.