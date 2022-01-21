Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) – Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Coterra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Coterra Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $20.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.12. Coterra Energy has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin William Smith sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $227,694.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 382,941 shares of company stock worth $7,988,210 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 134.83%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

