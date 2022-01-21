Coty (NYSE:COTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DA Davidson

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.38.

NYSE:COTY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.05. Coty has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $11.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $102,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 1,019.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,683,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639,425 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,400,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,284,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $27,086,000. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

