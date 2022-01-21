Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Coty have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s e-commerce business has been performing impressively for a while now. In first-quarter fiscal 2022, its e-commerce sales rallied 23%. Well, Coty’s quarterly revenues and earnings increased year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from strong performance across the Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company also benefited from solid growth in the United States and China along with a revival in Travel Retail. Moreover, its cost savings initiatives have been yielding. Confidence in its business progress and capital structure prompted management to raise its fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share guidance. However, headwinds such as inflationary pressure and supply chain bottlenecks remain a worry for Coty.”

COTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Coty from $8.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Coty from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James raised Coty from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 2.52. Coty has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Coty’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $318,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 70.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 18,914 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 10.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

