Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,771.74

Shares of Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,771.74 ($51.46) and traded as high as GBX 3,804 ($51.90). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,762 ($51.33), with a volume of 48,334 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on CWK shares. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,000 ($54.58) to GBX 4,400 ($60.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,100 ($55.94).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,689.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,771.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

In other news, insider Adam Couch purchased 1,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($48.41) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($67,871.41).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

