Creative Planning Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 27.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Graham were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 477,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,560,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,506,000 after buying an additional 16,588 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Graham by 16.2% in the second quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 128,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,168,000 after buying an additional 17,847 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 28.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,042,000 after buying an additional 27,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Graham by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,856,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Graham stock opened at $596.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $599.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $547.75 and a 12-month high of $685.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.15 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $809.44 million during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

In other Graham news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.07, for a total transaction of $77,448.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Markell bought 60 shares of Graham stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $570.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

